SMBC appoints APAC co-heads | smbc, apac, singapore, yuichi nishimura, rajeev kannan | FinanceAsia

Tokyo-headquartered banking and monetary companies group, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SMBC, has introduced the appointment of Yuichi Nishimura and Rajeev Kannan to managing govt officers and co-heads of the Asia Pacific division, based mostly in Singapore. Their appointments are efficient April 1.

“With the new leadership, SMBC remains committed to supporting its core clients in the region and to assist in navigating through challenges presented by the pandemic as well as the IBOR transition, with a keen focus on ESG aspects,” a spokesperson advised FinanceAsia.

“Despite Covid-19 volatility and headwinds, SMBC has managed to efficiently construction, prepare and syndicate a variety of well-diversified mortgage services…