Smeared as a Groomer, a Michigan Democrat Goes on Offense

As Mallory McMorrow awoke final Monday morning, she discovered herself remodeled right into a creature she didn’t acknowledge.

A colleague within the Michigan State Senate, Lana Theis, had despatched a fund-raising e-mail accusing her of eager to “groom and sexualize” kids. Theis, a Republican who has latched on to Donald Trump’s fantasy of a stolen 2020 election, had invented an outrageous smear in opposition to somebody who wasn’t even a direct political opponent.

McMorrow was, in her personal phrases, “livid.”

A comparatively new legislator and the mom of a 1-year-old, McMorrow was additionally genuinely shocked. Even although she had been watching as Republicans throughout the nation pushed a spate of new laws limiting how lecturers can speak about gender and sexuality, she didn’t anticipate to be drawn into the struggle personally.

“The fact that you could just kind of fling this accusation at me was so deeply hurtful,” she mentioned in an interview, including that Theis’s e-mail was “vile and disgusting.”