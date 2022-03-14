Smith leads charge at frigid TPC Sawgrass

Cameron Smith is the main Australian after two rounds at The Players Championship in Florida, however 5 of his compatriots did not make the minimize within the rain and wind affected PGA Tour occasion.

Smith is at 4 underneath after a spherical of 71, in a share of eleventh and three photographs off the tempo set by Sam Burns and Tom Hoge.

Lucas Herbert is the one Australian to stay in competition for victory, at even par courtesy of a 74.

This week is all in regards to the climate.

Rain has saturated the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass which led to 5 hours of delays on Thursday, 4 hours of play on Friday and a late begin on Saturday.

Sunday usually decides the winner. This time it was all about who bought to maintain taking part in into Monday night with the event prolonged a day.

Those that will not embody Australians Jason Day, Cam Davis, Marc Leishman, Adam Scott and Matt Jones and prime 10 gamers Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Burns bundled as much as combat near-freezing temperatures firstly and closed out his second spherical with a 75-foot eagle putt and an 18-foot par to share the lead with Hoge after 36 holes.

Hoge has been atop the leaderboard for 4 days on the TPC Sawgrass.

He performed golf on solely two of these days.

Burns carded a 69 and Hoge a 71 to be 7-under 137.

South African Erik van Rooyen (67) holed a wedge for eagle on the par-5 ninth gap to shut out his 67 and go away him one shot again with Harold Varner III, who had a 69.

The prime 15 gamers going into the third spherical all had the early-late aspect of the tee instances, which means they confronted largely calm and rain-soaked situations on Thursday and prevented the ferocious wind that wreaked havoc on the Stadium Course on Saturday.

“I just felt bad for the guys that had to play,” Burns mentioned.

“You never wish that upon your opponents. It’s unfortunate.

“Over your profession, you will have good waves and dangerous waves. … There’s solely a lot you may management on the market, and climate isn’t certainly one of them.”

There’s still a long way to go, and 32 players were within five shots of the lead.

That included workd No.1 Jon Rahm, who played on Sunday morning and shot 72, and Dustin Johnson, who had a 73 on Saturday that felt much better.

The common rating was 74.46, a few full stroke decrease than it was on the finish of Saturday to mirror how significantly better the situations had been, even within the chilly.