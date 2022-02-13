Smith Smith ruled out of T20 series against Sri Lanka after concussion scare

Steve Smith has been dominated out of the rest of the T20 collection in opposition to Sri Lanka following a “scary” second on the SCG.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been dominated out of the rest of the T20 collection in opposition to Sri Lanka after struggling concussion throughout Sunday night’s match on the SCG.

In the ultimate over of Sri Lanka’s thrilling run chase in Sydney, Maheesh Theekshana slapped a size supply from all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the direction of the mid-wicket boundary.

Smith leapt up with an outstretched arm, and in a single movement managed to catch the ball in his proper hand and flick it again into play.

But the 32-year-old landed closely onto the turf and didn’t initially return to his toes, as an alternative rolling on the bottom and holding his head in appreciable discomfort.

Australian teammate Pat Cummins shortly retrieved the ball earlier than checking on Smith as Glenn Maxwell frantically waved in the direction of the dressing rooms.

“Smith’s in all sorts of trouble,” Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard mentioned.

“Steve Smith has come down really, really hard here.”

Team docs sprinted onto the sector to evaluate Smith, who didn’t characteristic in the remainder of the match.

A relieved cheer echoed across the SCG because the star cricketer returned to his toes, albeit a bit dazed and frazzled.

However, the New South Welshman was bitterly disillusioned to seek out out his fielding efforts had been for nothing, with umpires awarding a six as a result of his proper foot had touched the boundary rope earlier than he jumped within the air.

Smith watched from the fine-leg boundary as Dushmantha Chameera cracked Stoinis’ closing supply in the direction of long-off for a 4, forcing a Super Over. He appeared extra involved in regards to the match final result than his personal well being.

“Whenever anyone dives and doesn’t get up straight away, it’s always a bit of a concern,” Australian teammate Josh Hazlewood informed reporters after the match.

“It’s good to see him walking around now and make his way off the field.”

Cricket Australia later confirmed in a press release: “Steve Smith has concussion and will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the Dettol T20 International Series against Sri Lanka.

“No replacement in the squad planned at this stage.”

Earlier within the match, Smith pulled off a miracle run out to take away the harmful Pathum Nissanka for 73, hitting the stumps from 50 metres away to seek out the Sri Lankan opener inches in need of making his floor.

He struck 14 off 15 balls to assist Australia register a rating of 6/164 within the first innings, with Perth Scorchers gloveman Josh Inglis top-scoring with 48 off 32 balls.

Smith has an unlucky historical past of concussion – the right-hander was infamously struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the course of the 2019 Ashes Test at Lord’s, and subsequently missed the third match at Headingley.

He additionally suffered a head knock in a internet session throughout a white-ball tour of England in 2020, sidelining him for many of the collection.

On Saturday, Victorian opener Will Pucovski suffered the 11th concussion of his young career after kicking a netball into his personal head throughout a warm-up earlier than day 4 of a Sheffield Shield conflict in opposition to South Australia.

The 24-year-old’s newest setback sparked debate about whether or not he ought to take into account early retirement to keep away from long-term mind harm.

Last 12 months, Derbyshire wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein retired from all types of skilled cricket on the age of 25 after struggling repeated concussions.

Stoinis was tasked with defending 19 runs from the ultimate over in Sunday’s 20-over contest, however Sri Lanka’s lower-order took benefit of some wayward bowling to drive a Super Over.

But Hazlewood, bowling the primary Super Over of his skilled profession, confirmed his class by conceding simply 5 runs in six deliveries, with Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell needing solely three balls to chase the six-run goal.

Following a chic 12 months within the sport’s shortest format, which included an Indian Premier League title and a T20 World Cup triumph, Hazlewood was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for about AU$1.44 million at this weekend’s IPL motion.

Australia’s third T20 in opposition to Sri Lanka will get underway at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Tuesday night, with the primary ball scheduled for 7.10pm AEDT.

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Moises Henriques will presumably substitute Smith at No. 5 for the third T20, however Daniel Sams and Ashton Agar are additionally choices if selectors believed an strike bowler was required.