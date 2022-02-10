Smithsonian Looking For Disney Family Vacation Photos For New Exhibit

BOSTON (CBS) – Your household’s Disney pictures might quickly turn out to be a historic artifact. The Smithsonian National Museum of American History needs the general public to share pictures from visits to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a brand new mission.

Museum officers are in search of footage from all many years to point out how the theme park has modified over time.

Candid pictures, posed pictures and even blurry pictures are truthful sport.

CLICK HERE for extra info on methods to submit your pictures.