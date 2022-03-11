Smollett proclaims, ‘I am innocent,’ after getting 30 months probation, with first 150 days in jail

Americas

Associated Press

US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months

The first particular person to obtain a coronary heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that carried out the surgical procedure introduced Wednesday. David Bennett, 57, died Tuesday on the University of Maryland Medical Center. Bennett’s son praised the hospital for providing the last-ditch experiment, saying the household hoped it might assist additional efforts to finish the organ scarcity.



