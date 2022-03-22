Smriti Irani and Anand Mahindra praise Pradeep Mehra after his running video goes viral

A video showcasing filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s interplay with a 19-year-old teen has gone extensively viral on-line. The video exhibits how he refused to take elevate from Kapri whereas operating on the street at midnight as part of his preparation to get into the Army. Named Pradeep Mehra, he grabbed folks’s consideration and gained their hearts along with his sheer grit and dedication. His video has additionally prompted laudatory feedback from union minister Smriti Irani and enterprise tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The video, taken from inside a automotive the captures the operating teen, showcases Mehra sharing snippets from his life with Kapri. He shares how he’s from Uttarakhand and presently stays along with his brother. He explains that he runs at midnight after work on his approach dwelling to maintain up along with his preparations.

Both Smriti Irani and Anand Mahindra posted the now-viral video and showered him with reward and love of their captions.

“As a parent you are always on the lookout for examples your kids can learn from, values they can imbibe, life lessons that leave a lasting impression. They say heroes come with feet of clay … but some heroes hit the ground running … they inspire as they aspire … Pradeep … a hero … hopeful for a place in the Indian Army now firmly placed in the heart of millions of Indians… an inspiration…#proud#blessings,” Irani wrote in her Instagram publish.

Take a have a look at her publish:

Since being posted 15 hours in the past, the publish has gathered greater than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally collected numerous feedback.

“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Can feel the passion in his words to fulfill his dreams, Hope he will be able to join the Army, Salute,” posted one other.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share his post a day in the past. “This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!” he shared.

