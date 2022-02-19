Smriti Irani dances with traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal. Watch

A video of union minister Smriti Irani becoming a member of the efficiency of conventional Manipuri dancers at Imphal was not too long ago shared on-line. The video has now created a buzz amongst folks. She did so whereas campaigning within the poll-bound state of Manipur.

The video is now being posted by many throughout totally different social media websites. Just like this share on the official Twitter deal with of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur. “Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @smritiirani joined Traditional Manipuri dancers at Imphal,” they wrote and shared the video.

The video exhibits a gaggle of dancers showcasing synchronized strikes throughout a standard dance efficiency. After a while, Smriti Irani, who until now was standing on stage, will get down and stands beside the dancers. For a short second, she observes their actions after which joins them.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued practically 2,000 views. It has additionally obtained numerous feedback.

“Very nice dance,” wrote a Twitter person. Another particular person posted “This is called attachment with our culture.. no more words for this,” together with three folded palms emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?