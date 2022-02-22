Smriti Irani relishes lassi in kulhad during Varanasi visit, posts pics

Union Minister Smriti Irani is extraordinarily lively on social media and infrequently shares posts on each Instagram and Twitter. She is thought to share posts concerning the locations she visits on her Instagram Stories. From her newest Instagram updates from Tuesday, it may be seen that she is in Varanasi as she posted two images from her go to to the town in her Stories.

In the primary photograph, she is seen with a tilak on her brow from a temple go to. The second photograph is of a kulhad of lassi, which she relished at a well-known store within the metropolis referred to as Pahalwan Ki Lassi.

A screengrab of the images posted by Smriti Irani on her Instagram Stories. (smritiiraniofficial/Instagram)

The union minister for ladies and youngster improvement additionally shared a collage of images from her temple go to in Varanasi.

“Kashi… Har Har Mahadev,” she captioned the photograph in Hindi. It has already acquired greater than 13 thousand likes since being posted two hours in the past.

See the Instagram put up beneath:

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are at the moment being held in seven phases. The fourth section of the polls is scheduled for February 23.

What do you concentrate on these images of Smriti Irani?