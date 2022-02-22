Sports
Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues among overseas players retained for 2022 Hundred | Cricket News – Times of India
LONDON: Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have been among the many abroad gamers retained by their respective franchises for the 2022 version of the women’s Hundred.
The three different Indian gamers — Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma — who have been a part of the final version have been launched by their franchises and can be obtainable for choice by different groups.
Rodrigues performs for the Northern Superchargers whereas Mandhana represents the Southern Brave within the 100-ball per innings match.
Birmingham Phoenix launched Shafali, London Spirit let go of Deepti Sharma whereas Manchester Originals didn’t retain Harmanpreet.
Last time, Mandhana aggregated 167 runs from seven innings at a strike charge of 133.60 earlier than she flew again residence to spend time along with her household earlier than the Indian staff’s tour of Australia. Her finest was a 52-ball 78 in opposition to Welsh Fire, which was additionally her final match of the season.
As far as Rodrigues is anxious, she began the final version with a blistering 92 off 43 balls and adopted it with two extra half-centuries — 60 off 41 and 57 off 44 — to amass practically 250 runs from 5 innings at a median of averaging 60.25 and strike charge of 154.48.
Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix), Lizelle Lee (Manchester Originals), Laura Wolvaardt (Northern Superchargers) and Hayley Matthews (Welsh Fire) full the record of 12 abroad gamers to have signed up within the girls’s competitors to date.
Even although the Australian gamers did not participate within the match final yr, Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers have retained Perry Ellyse and Alyssa Healy.
In all, 12 abroad stars have been retained.
The new signings can be introduced by the eight groups on March 30.
