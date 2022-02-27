Smriti Mandhana retires hurt after blow to head at Women’s World Cup warm-up

According to an ICC report, she was visibly shaken by the blow however didn’t really feel any concussion signs

An ICC report stated Mandhana was assessed by the group physician following the incident and was initially declared match to proceed, solely to retire harm an over and a half later after one other session. She appeared visibly shaken by the blow however didn’t really feel any concussion signs, in accordance with the medical employees, and left the bottom as a precaution.

This is India’s first warm-up fixture, and they’re scheduled to play yet another, in opposition to West Indies, earlier than kicking off their World Cup marketing campaign in opposition to Pakistan on March 6.

India posted a complete of 244 for 9 in opposition to South Africa, because of a century from Harmanpreet Kaur . After Deepti Sharma departed for five and captain Mithali Raj was run-out for a duck, Harmanpreet joined Yastika Bhatia on the crease and the duo put up an 84-run stand. Bhatia scored a 78-ball 58 earlier than being dismissed by Sune Luus . While the remainder of the line-up crumbled to South Africa’s quicks, Harmanpreet stored going, serving to stretch the full past 200 earlier than falling to Ayabonga Khaka. Khaka was South Africa’s greatest bowler of the day, ending with figures of three for 23.