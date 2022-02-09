Smriti Mandhana still in extended MIQ, misses T20I against New Zealand; unlikely to play first ODI | Cricket News – Times of India

QUEENSTOWN: India opener Smriti Mandhana missed the one-off T20 International in opposition to New Zealand right here on Wednesday as she is in prolonged quarantine in Christchurch together with two different gamers, making her uncertain for the upcoming first ODI as effectively.Alongside Mandhana, pacers Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh are additionally in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) since arriving right here and it’s not clear why their keep has been prolonged. The first ODI is slated to be performed right here on Saturday.

“Smriti, Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh are in a compulsory MIQ by the New Zealand government,” batter Yastika Bhatia stated on the put up match press convention on Wednesday after India’s 18-run defeat within the one-off T20I right here.

“That’s all we can say at the moment,” Bhatia stated in regards to the state of affairs with out giving any extra particulars on when the three gamers could be accessible to play.

The Indian crew had undergone every week of laborious quarantine in Mumbai earlier than its departure for New Zealand on January 24.

To scale back the chance of a COVID-19 outbreak, New Zealand Cricket had moved all of India’s fixtures, together with a T20I and 5 ODIs, to Queenstown.

The bilateral sequence is a key project for India forward of the 50-over World Cup in March-April in New Zealand.

In Mandhana’s absence, Bhatia opened the batting alongside younger Shafali Verma and was India’s second highest run scorer within the sport with a run-a-ball 26.

“There’s a lot of wind so we need to asses the wind and hit out shots accordingly,” Bhatia stated when requested in regards to the circumstances.

“The more we hit our shots flatter the better. And we need to time the ball better rather than hitting hard.”

The 21-year-old underlined the significance of the tour forward of the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

“This tour is very important, we are getting a series here in these conditions. We need to do well and develop the confidence so that we are well prepared for the World Cup,” she stated.

Sabbhineni Meghana, who final performed for India in December 2016, was the top-scorer for the guests, hitting 37 off 30 balls. The 25-year-old stated she performed her pure sport.

“I was told day before that I was playing so I was prepared. My aim was to play my natural game without taking any pressure. With the form I had in domestic cricket I just wanted to continue with the same confidence,” Meghana, who was additionally current on the press convention, stated.

“I’ve labored on my batting, I’ve all the time been an attacking batter so I labored on being constant and likewise on my health,” she added.