Snake crawls on powerline in search of food in Thailand. Watch scary video

Snakes are much-feared reptiles that induce worry in most individuals. If you belong to the identical class too, this bone-chilling video of a snake crawling on a powerline looking for meals will certainly make your coronary heart race. The video captured the snake making an attempt to chase after the birds perched on the powerlines for meals. The video was shot in Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia’s Sabah state.

In the video, the snake slithers on the powerline because it seems to be to catch the chook sitting on it. The snake even strikes onto totally different powerlines looking for prey. However, on the finish the snake fails to catch the birds which fly away when the reptile comes close to. The swift motion of the snake are additionally fascinating to observe.

Watch the hair-raising video under:

What do you consider this video?