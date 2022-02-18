Snapchat Introduces Live Location Sharing for Users Around the Globe

Snapchat on Friday launched Temporary Live Location on its platform to let customers share their stay location with pals. The new function, which is rolling out to all Snapchat customers globally, will let customers share their real-time whereabouts with pals to allow them to know that they’re en-route to fulfill up or when they’re going dwelling alongside at night time. However, stay location sharing is totally different from the common location sharing on Snapchat that’s obtainable by the built-in Snap Map since 2017.

With the brand new location sharing function, customers on Snapchat can share their stay location updates with pals for a interval between quarter-hour and as much as eight hours. The function works solely between pals on a person foundation. This signifies that your stay location is not going to be seen to the complete neighborhood on the platform and can solely be shared with the good friend who you’ve gotten chosen from the app.

You and your good friend should even have to simply accept one another as pals on Snapchat earlier than sharing your stay location. Further, Snapchat reveals a pop-up window when a person accesses the stay location function for the primary time. It primarily reminds customers that the stay location is supposed particularly for shut family and friends. The function right here is to keep away from privateness points that would emerge as a result of real-time location sharing.

The Temporary Live Location Sharing function is rolling out globally on Friday throughout Android and iOS.

How to share stay location on Snapchat

You can share your stay location on Snapchat by going to the profile of one in every of your mates with whom you need to share your location in actual time. Once you’ve got opened your good friend’s profile, scroll all the way down to see the Share My Live Location choice.

Snapchat will now present you a pop-up to tell you concerning the function. You can faucet Sounds good! to go forward after which choose the time-frame for which you need your stay location to be shared along with your good friend.

Since the function works solely between pals on a person foundation, there isn’t a choice to allow you to share your stay location with a number of pals without delay.

When sharing your stay location with a good friend, they are going to see your Bitmoji with a particular ‘LIVE’ icon. The icon will, although, not be seen to others on the app.

The Temporary Live Location function on Snapchat comes as an extension of the prevailing Snap Map that was launched again in June 2017 the place you possibly can opt-in to share your location with your mates on the premise of your choice, reminiscent of all pals and chosen ones.

Snap Map, nevertheless, solely updates location info when customers have the app open. This is not the case with the brand new function as it’ll proceed to indicate your stay location for the pre-selected time.

Overall, the Temporary Live Location function on Snapchat works just like how one can share your live location with your contacts on WhatsApp.

Snapchat mum or dad Snap stated that it designed the brand new location sharing function on the premise of neighborhood suggestions about how individuals are utilizing Snap Map with their pals. It can also be part of a broader partnership with US non-profit ‘It’s On US’ that goals to fight campus sexual assault by consciousness and prevention schooling programmes.

From in the present day, Snap may also be publishing a brand new public service announcement (PSA) throughout the Snapchat app “on increasing bystander awareness” to assist folks restrict instances together with sexual assault.

Last 12 months, Snapchat revamped Snap Map with Explore and Memories Layers to boost the location-based experiences on its platform. It additionally not too long ago began serving advertisements inside Stories to monetise content material.