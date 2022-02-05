Snapchat Launches Lenses to Celebrate Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja

Multimedia prompt messaging app Snapchat has launched a number of AR experiences to mark Vasant Panchami (additionally referred to as Basant Panchami) or Saraswati Puja, as India prepares for the onset of spring. These new localised lenses together with particular themed Bitmojis will assist to seize the enjoyment of this festive interval and pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati.

The new lenses give Snapchatters a vibrant canvas of festive designs and needs ‘Happy Vasant Panchami’ to those that view it.

Snapchat has added new lenses to let customers pay tribute to Goddess Saraswati

Photo Credit: Snap

There may even be a bit in Lens Explorer devoted to all of the community-made Vasant Panchami particular lenses from February 4 to six.

This will embrace a newly developed Vasant Panchami lens by Mohnish Raut, an internet lens creator who’s a part of Original Lens creator at Snapchat. Previously, he has delivered some distinctive lenses which have showcased his creativity and abilities as a lens creator on Snapchat.

From quite a few vibrant lenses, there’s something for everybody to create and share their very own distinctive greeting.