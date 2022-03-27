Snapshot for round two of the AFL season

THEY SAID IT: “That was quite weird … I was calling it the ‘reverse Buddy’. I’ve never been in a stadium where that’s happened before and I must admit there was all sorts of things going on, wondering what we were going to do.” – Collingwood coach Craig McRae after an evacuation alarm sounded on the MCG. Fans headed for the exits earlier than officers confirmed it was, in truth, a false alarm brought on by a small fireplace in one of many venue’s meals retailers.

PLAYER OF THE ROUND: North Melbourne would have been a laughing inventory if they’d misplaced to the COVID-ravaged Eagles on Sunday. But Nick Larkey’s six targets ensured they escaped with a 15-point win.

KEY MOMENT: Buddy Franklin’s one thousandth profession purpose is one thing that shall be etched within the reminiscence of footy followers endlessly. Thousands of followers streamed onto the SCG after Franklin’s fourth purpose towards Geelong sailed via. It was a magical second, and a participant reaching the 1000 mark could by no means occur once more given the development in direction of decrease scoring.

TALKING POINTS: West Coast have been courageous of their loss to North Melbourne. But with 12 gamers dominated out via COVID-19 protocols, some have been questioning the integrity of the AFL for permitting the match to go forward. Most different golf equipment already skilled a wave of COVID circumstances throughout the pre-season, however Fremantle are in grave hazard of struggling West Coast’s destiny within the coming weeks given the spike of circumstances in WA.

STATS THAT MATTER: Port had 73 extra disposals, 25 extra clearances and a dozen extra inside 50s than Hawthorn, but nonetheless misplaced by 64 factors.

TRIBUNAL WATCH: West Coast goalsneak Willie Rioli may very well be in strife for a sort out that concussed North Melbourne’s Luke Davies-Uniacke. Rioli pinned Davies-Uniacke’s arms within the sort out, however the incident appeared unfortunate slightly than malicious. It comes simply days after Rioli had a one-match ban overturned for his mid-air collision whereas Gold Coast’s Matt Rowell was trying a mark.

INJURIES: N Kreuger (Geel, shoulder) R Sloane (Adel, adductor) H Crozier (WB, sickness) O McDonald (Carl, again spasm) A Naughton (WB, corked calf), C Wingard (Haw, hamstring), T McKenzie (Port, ankle), Phil Davis (GWS, hamstring) Daniel Lloyd (GWS, forearm) T Thomas (NM, ribs) L Davies-Uniacke (NM, head knock) B Ainsworth (WCE, knee) J Nelson (WCE, knee, changed throughout warm-up by D Mountford) Zach Merrett (Essendon, syndesmosis) Nik Cox (Essendon, ankle).

WHAT’S NEXT: Round three kicks off with the Western Bulldogs internet hosting Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night time. Adelaide face off towards Port Adelaide in a Friday night time derby, whereas arch rivals West Coast and Fremantle lock horns on Sunday. Carlton and Hawthorn shall be aiming to proceed their unbeaten begin to the season after they conflict on the MCG on Sunday.