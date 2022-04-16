Sneak peek into Cyrus Sahukar’s grand wedding with longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara; pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVSANYAL Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara’s grand marriage ceremony pics

After Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor‘s dreamy marriage ceremony, one other celeb has additionally tied the knot with the love of his life. VJ and host Cyrus Sahukar on April 15 married his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara at a vacation spot marriage ceremony in Alibaug. The marriage ceremony was a grand occasion that was attended by his associates together with Shruti Seth, Cyrus Broacha, Mini Mathur, Samir Kochhar, Gaurav Kapur, and VJ Yudhishtir. Several photos and movies from Sahukar’s marriage ceremony have surfaced on social media with the hashtag ‘Vairus Ki Shaadi’.

Actor and anchor Samir Kochhar took to Instagram and shared an image with the newlyweds. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead .. what a wedding it was!! Loads of love @cyrus_sahukar @polvina_malhara from @radhikaskochhar n me #vairus.”

Samir additionally shared a couple of extra photos from the celebration and wrote on Instagram, “Celebrations in full swing #vairus.”

Shruti Seth and Mini Mathur have been seen dancing their coronary heart out at Cyrus’ ‘baraat’.

Satyadeep Misra additionally penned a heartfelt want for the couple, “Congratulations you two!! Here’s to a life full of love and happiness..massive hug.”

Check out some extra photos from marriage ceremony celebrations:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara’s grand marriage ceremony pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARMAN SINGHA Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara’s grand marriage ceremony pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara’s grand marriage ceremony pics

Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara have been relationship for over six years now.