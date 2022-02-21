Snehashish Ganguly slams Wriddhiman Saha for making private chat with Sourav public | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: After being dropped from India’s Test squad, wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha had lashed out on the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) president Sourav Ganguly Saha claimed that BCCI president Ganguly, in a Whatsapp chat, had allegedly assured him a spot within the group after his unbeaten 61 runs within the first Test in opposition to New Zealand in Kanpur in November.Now Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehashish Ganguly, who’s the elder brother of BCCI president Sourav, got here down closely on Saha, saying the wicketkeeper in all probability made an error of judgement by publicly commenting on a non-public dialog.

“After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is how things have changed so fast,” Saha was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Seeing the feedback within the media, the CAB secretary Snehashish Ganguly stated that Saha mustn’t have made the non-public dialog with the board president public.

“This is my private opinion, however what was communicated to him (Saha) was non-public. He in all probability should not have gone public with that. Also, he might have performed the Ranji Trophy. He cited private causes for pulling out and we have now to respect that. The door is all the time open for him, each time he needs to affix the squad,” Snehashish Ganguly was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

On February 19, Saha triggered an issue after posting WhatsApp messages despatched by a journalist, who seemed to be demanding an unique interview. The Bengal cricketer is now making his anguish public after not being picked for the Test squad in opposition to Sri Lanka, once more on the centre of the most recent controversy in Indian cricket.