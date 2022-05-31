Snipers keep rifles trained on alligators during Florida water rescue

Police in Florida used sniper rifles to provide cover for rescue divers looking for survivors of a van that crashed right into a pond containing alligators.

The tense scene unfolded Friday in West Miami-Dade as rescue efforts have been made extra harmful by the presence of the carnivorous reptiles lengthy related to the state. Local media captured the gutsy rescue operation that authorities have but to launch key particulars.

The incident started shortly earlier than midday when a driver of a blue Toyota minivan misplaced management whereas making an attempt to exit a turnpike and crashed right into a retention pond swimming with alligators, reported WSVN, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities, together with the Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police, have been summoned to the scene, per WPLG.

Rescue divers started the seek for survivors in murky water with police snipers positioned across the pond with rifles to guard the primary responders from alligators, per WSVN. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have been additionally summoned to the scene.

It’s not clear if snipers fired any pictures, based on WKMG.

“The vehicle lost control, overturned, driving off of the roadway into the pond,” mentioned Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, per WSVN. “Dive teams from fire rescue and Miami-Dade Police did their search and rescue, and were able to rescue an adult female and adult male inside of the vehicle at the time.”

First responders administered CPR to the girl after pulling her from the water and paramedics transported each unnamed victims to an area hospital the place they have been in crucial situation, based on WSVN.

The Florida Highway Patrol later mentioned that one individual died, however didn’t launch their identification.

Authorities are persevering with their investigation of the incident, per WPLG.

Encounters with alligators are nothing new in Florida and different southern states. A Florida couple last month said an 8-foot alligator broke into their storage and bought right into a field of Diet Coke. Another household within the Sunshine State reported that a 550-pound alligator broke into their property to take a swim of their pool.

In Texas, a lady mentioned that an alligator struck her with its tail whereas she was on her porch.

A University of Florida report discovered that unprovoked alligator assaults are unusual. About 4 % of alligator assaults on people within the U.S. are deadly, a majority of which have occurred in Florida, based on the report.

Newsweek has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for remark.