Snoop lyrics spark Super Bowl boycott call

Instagram took down a publish from a police account urging followers to boycott the Super Bowl – condemning Snoop Dogg’s track lyrics.

Instagram eliminated – and later restored – a publish from the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association’s Instagram web page urging followers to boycott the Super Bowl in protest of halftime performer Snoop Dogg’s track lyrics that promote anti-police violence.

According to Instagram, the February 11 publish, which decried anti-police violence, was “removed for violence and incitement”, the New York Post reports.

“Encouraging people to shoot police officers apparently earns you a spot as a headliner at the Superbowl,” the PBA wrote within the publish, which was not removed from Facebook.

“If you choose to watch the game at all, (We won’t be) halftime is a great moment to shut your TV off in honour of those men and women in blue who gave their lives for us.”

Instagram confirmed to the New York Post that the PBA’s Instagram post was restored on Monday night.

The publish included lyrics of Snoop Dogg and collaborator J5 Slap’s track Police, screenshotted from a New York Post column by sportswriter Phil Mushnick questioning the NFL and sponsors’ money-grabbing resolution to permit the rapper to headline.

The track, which options incendiary, anti-police lyrics, was released on January 22, simply weeks earlier than the large recreation.

The first verse, rapped by J5 Slap, reads:

“All you n***** out there, Take your guns that you using to shoot each other

And start shooting these b**ch-ass mother-f***ing police.

That’ll impress a mother-f***king n***** like me. The crooked mother-f***ers

‘Cause these police getting way too mother-f***ing outta line”

The track additionally options artists A1 Yolaman and Jiggie June. Snoop’s lyrics within the track are usually not provocative relating to the police.

However, the union stated it nonetheless holds Snoop Dogg accountable as a result of the track is his.

According to Instagram, the PBA’s publish was eliminated as a result of it violated its neighborhood tips that “don’t allow content that may lead to a genuine risk to physical harm or direct threat to public safety”.

In a press release to the Post, the Suffolk PBA blasted the social media platform for censoring its publish condemning Snoop Dogg’s “vile” track lyrics that “should be denounced by every American”.

“For Instagram to censor a post that condemns Snoop Dogg for encouraging the killing of police officers is evidence that Instagram is complicit and condones such violence,” stated Lou Civello, vp of the Suffolk County PBA.

“This is a slap in the face to everyone who has ever worn the uniform and put their lives on the line for the safety of others, and is an example that Instagram enables, if not encourages, harm against police officers. They should be ashamed,” he stated.

Snoop Dogg opened the Pepsi Halftime present, the primary in Super Bowl historical past to ever characteristic completely hip-hop artists, together with his iconic hit The Next Episode with Dr. Dre. He and Dre later closed out the efficiency with Dr. Dre’s Still D.R.E.

The halftime present additionally featured singer Mary J. Blige, rappers Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and shock visitor 50 Cent.

Video circulating on social media confirmed Snoop Dogg smoking what definitely seemed to be marijuana – one of many rapper’s famend favourites – proper earlier than taking the stage.

Eminem’s efficiency additionally drew controversy after the rapper took a long knee “Colin Kaepernick-style” on stage throughout his efficiency following reviews that he had been at odds with the NFL over the gesture.

League officers denied having any problem with the rapper taking a knee. NFL reps instructed the Post gamers have been taking a knee since 2016 with out sanctions, so musical expertise wouldn’t be held to a distinct normal.

Officials stated in addition they knew Eminem would take a knee, as he had throughout rehearsals.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission