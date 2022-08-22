Snow possible as late-winter cold blast hits Victoria

“We are expecting there will be another cold front crossing the state early next week, but at this stage it doesn’t look as cold.” The most temperature in Melbourne on Tuesday is anticipated to be simply 12 levels, with an in a single day low of 5 levels. A extreme climate warning for damaging winds in alpine areas was additionally issued for Monday, with gusts between 90km/h and110km/h are forecast in elevated and uncovered areas. “A vigorous cold front over central Victoria will continue moving east this evening, with strong and gusty northwesterly winds ahead of it,” the bureau warned.

Areas which may very well be blasted by the sturdy winds embody Dargo, Mt Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Omeo, in accordance with the bureau. On Monday afternoon gusts of 109km/h have been recorded at Mt Hotham, 104km/h at Mt Buller and 96km/h at Falls Creek. Numerous flood warnings stay to the east of Melbourne, together with for the Yarra River, whereas a flood watch can also be in place for elements of Gippsland, central and north-east Victoria. "In terms of rainfall amounts, [the coming cold front] doesn't reach the upper-tier thresholds, but because we have really wet catchments from previous rainfall, we do have a number of flood warnings out," de Wilt mentioned.