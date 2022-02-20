Snow Squalls Briefly Bring Whiteout Conditions Across Massachusetts Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) – We had a document excessive in Boston on Thursday, 62 levels on Friday morning, and the topic of this weblog, naturally, is SNOW.

February has been fairly a visit. The ups and downs have been dramatic, and we’ve the car-swallowing potholes to show it.

Temperatures crashed again to “normal” (if there may be such a factor anymore) Saturday with highs within the 30s. Despite that morning sunshine, a chilly entrance handed via the realm Saturday afternoon with two bands of snow showers. The first band introduced gentle to average snow, however the second skinny band introduced extra intense snowfall and powerful gusts. Similar to summertime thunderstorms, however as a substitute of rain, it was snow.

In reality, thundersnow was reported in some communities!

Snow squall warnings have been issued for central and japanese Massachusetts earlier Saturday afternoon and night.

As these snow squalls pushed via, the burst of snow was so heavy and the winds have been so fierce that whiteout circumstances have been reported in quite a few cities and cities.

Clearly, this can be very harmful to be driving in a snow squall, as highway circumstances can even deteriorate fairly quickly. The snow arrived rapidly, lasting solely minutes. Then, it moved out as quick because it got here. Nonetheless, coatings as much as 1” was recorded throughout the state.

Behind these squalls, the winds remained gusty via the primary half of Saturday evening, typically at 20-to-40 mph. That wind can be transporting colder air into the area.

Any moisture or gentle snow that fell will freeze up on untreated surfaces. Expect very slick highway circumstances via Sunday morning. And should you did get any minor accumulation in your driveway or yard, as soon as once more, it gained’t stick round very lengthy. With a great deal of sunshine on Sunday and temperature within the higher 30s, many of the snow with vanish.

Next week, extra climate drama. We predict a number of extra days within the 50s and 60s, extra soaking rain late Tuesday, after which late within the week, nicely, maybe a extra “wintry” storm. Massachusetts may be one huge pothole in any case that!

Stay protected. Our staff will preserve you up to date via all of it on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston.