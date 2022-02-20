Snow squalls, freezing temperatures blanket Northeast this weekend

Wind chills can be within the single digits on Sunday morning.

A harmful winter blast is making its manner throughout the east coast, bringing areas of heavy snow, sturdy winds and ushering in bitter chilly temperatures for the remainder of the weekend.

Snow squall warnings have been issued from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts Saturday, alerting of heavy snow and low visibility because the snow sweeps via the area.

The squalls are anticipated to wrap up later Saturday night.

Wind advisories are in impact for a lot of the Northeast with gusts as excessive as 40- to 50-miles-per-hour. The winds will subside after midnight giving method to a chilly begin to Sunday.

Wind chills Sunday morning can be within the single digits from New York City to Boston and it’ll really feel just like the low 20s from Washington D.C. to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Temperatures are anticipated to rise for the start of the week.