So much for cancel culture: The blowback to Louis C.K.’s Grammy win

Tell me about this album

Sincerely Louis C.Ok. was launched through his web site, with no advance discover, in April 2020. A recording of a stay set, it opens with C.Ok. being rousingly greeted by the viewers, and asking, “How was 2018 and ’19 for you guys? Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?”

Towards the top of the set he straight addresses the allegations of sexual misconduct. “Here’s some advice only I can give you. If you ever ask somebody, ‘May I jerk off in front of you?’ and they say yes, ask ‘Are you sure?’ And then if they say yes, just don’t f—ing do it. Just don’t do it.”

C.Ok. then goes on to handle the subject of consent. “Women know how to seem OK when they’re not OK,” he says. “So you can’t just look at her face and be like, ‘Yeah, her eyes are dry, we’re fine with this, keep going’. You gotta check in.”

Of his fondness for masturbating in entrance of girls, he says: “I like jerking off, I don’t like being alone, that’s all I can tell you. I like company, I like to share. I’m good at it too. If you were good at juggling you wouldn’t do it alone in the dark.”

And this gained finest comedy album?

It did. There are additionally bits about paedophilia, stuffing useless infants within the trash can and using slurs. But it’s not the gags which have individuals upset. It’s that the Recording Academy has rewarded a person who was, by his personal admission, a serial sexual abuser. That it got here the week after Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on the Oscars and nonetheless obtained to tearfully settle for his finest actor award doesn’t assist.