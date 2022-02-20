‘So stoked’: NSW Surfing events to be broadcast for free in landmark deal

Aussie browsing followers can rejoice after a landmark announcement that extra native competitions than ever earlier than will likely be broadcast at no cost.

Australian browsing followers will be capable of watch a number of native competitions below a landmark new broadcast deal.

Streaming service Kayo Sports has introduced it has partnered with Surfing NSW to stream its greatest ever line-up of grassroots browsing tournaments dwell and free by way of Kayo Freebies in 2022.

The partnership will see six key Surfing NSW occasions added to Kayo’s unrivalled browsing providing, starting with the Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series on 24 February.

Headlined by the brand new Surfing NSW Challenge Her Team’s Classic which goals to construct a extra inclusive feminine browsing tradition and improve participation (held throughout March, April and July), the opposite Surfing NSW tournaments streaming on Kayo Freebies embody the Oz Grom Cup (April), Junior Shortboard State Titles (August), Manly Junior Teams Event (September) and the Australian Open of Surfing (throughout September, October and February 2023).

“Kayo is thrilled to partner with Surfing NSW to showcase some of Australia’s brightest surfing talent,” Kayo Sports CEO Julian Ogrin stated.

“Now everyone can watch these community surfing events on Kayo Freebies, bringing live surfing to more Australian fans than ever before.”

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden added: “Surfing’s debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a great launch pad for the sport and our homegrown athletes, and it’s only the beginning.

“Sports fans will now be able to watch our future stars on their journey to greatness and we’re so stoked Kayo is here to enhance that experience and help surfing reach more people.”

Kayo will even have the Gold Coast and Sydney Surf Pro occasions of the Challenger Series accessible to dwell stream in 2022, with greater than 1100 hours of WSL content material to be broadcast all year long.

Surfing followers can catch all the foremost WSL tournaments on Kayo so that they don’t miss a second of the motion, comparable to Kelly Slater’s epic win at Pipeline earlier this month.

Surfing NSW occasion broadcast schedule

2022 Vissla NSW Pro Surf Series – February-March

Carve Great Lakes Pro – Twenty fourth-Twenty fifth February

Gage Roads Port Stephens Pro – twenty eighth February – 1st March

Mad Mex Maroubra Pro – Fifth- sixth March (offered by N G Farah)

Vissla Central Coast Pro – 18th- nineteenth March (offered by Mad Mex)

Surfing NSW Challenge Her Team’s Classic – March, April, July

Event 1: Newcastle – twenty eighth March (supported by Surfest Newcastle)

Event 2: Kiama – thirtieth April

Event 3: Lennox Head – third July

Oz Grom Cup – April

NSW Junior Shortboard State Titles – July

Manly Junior Teams Event – September

Australian Open of Surfing – September, October, February