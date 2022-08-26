Soan Papdi to banana chips: Australian woman tries Indian snacks for the first time. Watch how she reacts

A video displaying elated response of an Australian woman making an attempt Soan Papdi for the primary time ever has left folks amused. A content creator, Tannar, usually shares attention-grabbing movies on her web page. In this Soan papdi-related video she additionally tried different Indian snacks and shared her reactions. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you smiling. You can also find yourself referring to a few of her feedback in regards to the numerous snacks.

“Aussie gal tries Indian snacks,” she wrote and shared the video. The video opens to indicate her making an attempt numerous Indian snacks one after the other and sharing her reactions. Among all her reactions essentially the most pleasant one to see is the one she provides after taking a chew out of a Soan papdi. The video reveals her ecstatic expression as she says that it is among the finest issues she has ever eaten.

Watch the video to understand how she reacted to the opposite meals gadgets:

The video, since being posted, has gathered greater than 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally gathered over 15,000 likes. People posted numerous feedback whereas reacting to the video. Some additionally expressed their love for Soan papdi.

“Soan papdi is something either you like it or you hate it there is no in between,” shared a Facebook person. “Started watching while enjoying masala munch and wishing she would review it then she did and I’m like that’s sorcery,” commented one other. “These snacks are all taste better with CHAI,” instructed a 3rd. “Girl even I love soan papdi a lot. I can eat an entire box in one sitting if I am at it,” wrote a fourth.