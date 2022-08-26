Soaring energy prices: How does the UK compare with Europe?

Energy payments within the UK will leap by 80% this winter, the nation’s vitality regulator Ofgem introduced at this time, because the Ukraine conflict continues to drive up costs.

The hike means the typical family pays €4,182 (£3,549) every year to warmth and energy their houses, main NGOs to warn that hundreds of thousands can be plunged into poverty — except the federal government steps in.

But how do UK vitality costs examine to these throughout Europe?

These infographics present which European households are forking out probably the most for his or her fuel and electrical energy payments and people paying the least.

Electricity costs

The above chart reveals how a lot these residing in Europe are paying on common for his or her electrical energy.

Even earlier than at this time’s hike was introduced, UK households confronted a number of the highest costs in Europe — almost double France. Only the Czech Republic was larger than the UK, which was adopted by Italy and Estonia.

Norway, which has giant reserves of oil and fuel, has the most cost effective electrical energy payments, forward of Ireland and Malta in second and third, respectively.

Having lately struck new energy deals with Russia, households in Hungary are additionally paying a number of the lowest charges for his or her electrical energy in Europe.

The chart is predicated on information for July and compares costs for households in European capitals.

To standardise the information — and so make a comparability potential — the costs are adjusted to buying energy requirements, which eliminates the value degree variations between nations.

Gas costs

Using the identical methodology because the earlier infographic, this chart compares fuel costs in Europe.

While there are some similarities to electrical energy costs — with each Hungary and Russia paying the least for his or her fuel — most nations fare otherwise.

Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Greece are on the unlucky high spot, with households grappling with vitality costs method above the European common.

The UK, which doesn’t import a single whiff of fuel from Russia, lies in the midst of the chart, though the current value hike is about to push the nation in direction of the higher finish of the pile.

So what are European nations doing about it?

Energy costs are rising in each European nation, although the fallout for individuals is just not the identical.

This is basically because of governments stepping in to try to defend households from the seemingly endless surge in fuel and electrical energy costs.

The UK — ready to know who its subsequent prime minister can be — has been criticised for not doing sufficient to assist individuals address the value will increase.

In spring the federal government introduced all households will get a £400 rebate on vitality payments, that means £60 can be knocked off vitality payments each month for six months.

However, vitality costs have skyrocketed for the reason that measures have been revealed, and from October a typical family will see month-to-month vitality payments of round £300 a month.

But the scenario is just not the identical in different main European nations.

France

France can also be providing a one-off cost to its residents to assist them face exhausting instances, although at simply €100 that is significantly decrease than within the UK and Italy.

But France has stepped up its sport on the supply, forcing the nation’s state-owned vitality supplier EDF to restrict electrical energy wholesale value rises to 4% a yr.

This is likely one of the explanation why the French have a number of the lowest fuel and electrical energy costs, as outlined within the above charts.

However, the nation’s largest supply of vitality is nuclear, that means it’s much less affected by spikes in fuel and oil costs.

The authorities’s intervention is anticipated to value France €8.4 billion.

Germany

Germany, which is closely reliant on Russian vitality, has pledged to scale back taxation on pure fuel from 19% to 7%, on high of measures geared toward chopping vitality consumption.

The German authorities additionally permitted two reduction packages totalling €30 billion to assist its residents with rising vitality costs this yr.

Meanwhile, heavily subsidised public transport tickets — at €9-a-month — have been provided to Germans in a bid to alleviate the price of residing disaster and enhance the nation’s inexperienced credentials.

German households will nonetheless pay virtually €500 extra a yr for his or her fuel because of a brand new levy — to be imposed from October — serving to utility corporations cowl the price of changing Russian provides.

Italy

In August, Italy permitted a brand new help bundle value round €17 billion to assist shield individuals and companies from surging vitality prices.

This got here on high of an additional €35 billion put aside since January to struggle the price of residing disaster.

Italy has additionally introduced its intention to tax corporations making the most of larger vitality costs, whereas selling a value cap at a European degree to assist comprise value spikes.

Hungary

Hungary’s authorities has declared a state of emergency over vitality, tightening guidelines round value caps.

In what marked a outstanding U-turn on a key coverage, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban scraped vitality value limits for high-usage households, although controls stay in place for these utilizing lower than the typical.

Energy costs have been frozen in Hungary for nearly a decade, with households having a number of the lowest fuel and electrical energy payments in Europe since 2013.

The common Hungarian’s month-to-month electrical energy invoice is available in at round €19, which might be about 5 instances extra if the cap was not in place.

Vowing that Hungary will have enough, Orban has signed new fuel offers with Russia, scary the ire of European leaders.

Spain

Like Italy, Spain has taxed vitality corporations raking in enormous income from the current vitality value will increase and pledged to make use of the cash to assist its residents pay their payments.

Madrid has already slashed value-added tax (VAT) on vitality from 21% to 10%, whereas additionally chopping an current tax on electrical energy from 7% right down to 0.5%.

Spain presently enforces a one-year cap on fuel costs, agreed by the European Commission, which ensures they continue to be decrease than a median of €50 per megawatt-hour.