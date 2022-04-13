Europe
SOCAR denies information about its intention to acquire controlling stake in Serbian oil company
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The Azerbaijani
state oil firm (SOCAR) refutes data that it intends to
purchase a controlling stake within the Serbian NIS oil firm, SOCAR
informed Trend.
“In current days, the Serbian media have reported that SOCAR is
considering buying a controlling stake within the Serbian NIS oil
firm. We declare that this data isn’t true,” the corporate
mentioned.
Earlier, Serbian media reported that SOCAR is involved with
the Serbian authorities, in addition to with the Russian firm
Gazpromneft, which owns a controlling stake in NIS.
EU banned the sale and transportation of crude oil via its
territory to corporations, the bulk proprietor of which is Russia.
