SOCAR denies information about its intention to acquire controlling stake in Serbian oil company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The Azerbaijani

state oil firm (SOCAR) refutes data that it intends to

purchase a controlling stake within the Serbian NIS oil firm, SOCAR

informed Trend.

“In current days, the Serbian media have reported that SOCAR is

considering buying a controlling stake within the Serbian NIS oil

firm. We declare that this data isn’t true,” the corporate

mentioned.

Earlier, Serbian media reported that SOCAR is involved with

the Serbian authorities, in addition to with the Russian firm

Gazpromneft, which owns a controlling stake in NIS.

EU banned the sale and transportation of crude oil via its

territory to corporations, the bulk proprietor of which is Russia.

Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn