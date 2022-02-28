Social democrats insist the massive carbon footprint of crypto currencies is recognized

Today’s (28 February) vote on regulating markets in crypto belongings (MiCA) was postponed on the request of the conservative European People’s Party, with the help of the liberals and the populist right-wing ECR and ID. The media are reporting that this comes after pushbacks from lobbyists towards an modification their very own EPP rapporteur negotiated to tackle board the issues from the progressives concerning the huge carbon footprint of crypto currencies.

Eero Heinäluoma, MEP and S&D negotiator on crypto belongings, mentioned: “Cryptocurrencies deplete as a lot power as electrical vehicles do. Bitcoin mining alone consumes extra power than nations the dimensions of Austria or Portugal. With such a heavy carbon footprint, cryptocurrencies will make it an uphill battle for Europe to fight exploding power costs and turn out to be carbon-neutral.

“The Socialists and Democrats Group doesn’t need to ban cryptocurrencies. On the opposite, we need to make sure that the industrial-scale mining of cryptocurrencies is about on a sustainable path.

“With these new rules, Europe has the chance to set the global standard for crypto assets. Yet we are already lagging behind when it comes to regulating this fast-paced new industry. We cannot afford any more delays. This is why we oppose the reopening of the text now because of external pressures. A deal is a deal.”

The Commission printed its ‘markets in crypto assets’ (MiCA) proposal in September 2020 and European Parliament negotiators reached a deal on 16 February 2022. The present draft foresees that the European Commission could be required to undertake, six months after the entry into pressure of this regulation, a delegated act by which it’ll outline minimal environmental sustainability requirements in respect of which a consensus mechanism can be deemed to be environmentally unsustainable. These requirements outlined by the European Commission would apply as from January 2025.

