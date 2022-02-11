Social grants: CPS’ provisional liquidators have ‘not made out a case for variation’, ConCourt rules | News24

In April final yr, the Constitutional Court dominated that Cash Paymaster Services ought to provide Sassa auditors with all paperwork to confirm how a lot revenue was made.

The firm’s provisional liquidators approached the courtroom trying to differ the order till closing liquidators are appointed.

The utility has been dismissed.

The provisional liquidators of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the corporate previously contracted by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay grants, have misplaced their bid for the various of a Constitutional Court order.

In April 2021, the apex court ruled that the company should comply with a March 2017 ruling to provide Sassa auditors with all of the needed paperwork to confirm how a lot revenue was made.

This, after Freedom Under Law’s (FUL) utility for an order that the earnings revamped the period of the social grants contract must be audited and verified afresh.

But the corporate’s provisional liquidators approached the courtroom making an attempt for the various of the order.

The liquidators wished the outline of CPS within the April 2021 order be amended so as to add “in liquidation”.

They additionally wished the rights and obligations contained within the April 2021 order, insofar as CPS is anxious, to be different in order to refer to not CPS however to the corporate’s closing liquidators.

However, the Constitutional Court dismissed the applying on Friday.

The courtroom identified that in respect of the variation of CPS’ identify within the April 2021 order, the addition of the phrases ‘in liquidation’ wherever its identify seems within the April 2021 order would haven’t any substantive impact. CPS, as an organization, has not ceased to exist as a result of it’s in closing liquidation, nor has it been divested of its belongings and liabilities.

“The provisional liquidators have not sought to have themselves joined nomine officii (in their official capacities). The proposed variation does not involve a substitution of parties as envisaged in this court’s rule 7(1).”

READ | 7 hard-hitting ConCourt quotes on Sassa debacle

“If there are further proceedings in the main case, the addition of the words ‘(in liquidation)’ after CPS’ name might be desirable, but there is no justification for an application to vary the April 2021 order in this respect.”

The courtroom discovered that provisional liquidators had not made out a case for variation.

It stated that in any occasion, Section 359 (1)(a) “was not a legal basis for varying a valid order, rather it was a basis for staying civil proceedings”.

The courtroom added that the provisional liquidators appeared to “accept” that if that they had not made out grounds for a variation, then the April 2021 order would and stay binding.

It added:

The candidates haven’t pointed to any statutory provision which renders compliance with the April 2021 order past the competence of provisional liquidators. Although they are saying that it isn’t potential for them to adjust to the April 2021 order, they haven’t recognized any related statutory competence which closing liquidators may have however which they lack.

“The proposed variations are objectionable for another reason. The provisional liquidators are seeking to impose obligations on final liquidators. The present applicants may or may not receive [an] appointment as final liquidators. This court cannot grant orders against absent persons.”

The Constitutional Court additional acknowledged that the April 2021 order was directed at CPS, the corporate and people answerable for its affairs on occasion are required to make sure that the corporate complies.

“At the present time, those persons are the provisional liquidators,” it stated.

“In terms of Section 361(1), they have custody and control of all CPS’ property. This includes its books, records and documents. If any directors, members, agents or officers of CPS have such items in their possession and refuse to surrender them voluntarily, the provisional liquidators have the power in terms of Section 362(1) to compel delivery to themselves of any such property to which CPS is prima facie entitled. We should add that the applicants do not claim a lack of cooperation from those formerly in control of CPS’ affairs.”

The courtroom beforehand dominated that CPS had no proper to learn from an “unlawful” contract.

In March 2017, the Constitutional Court ordered Sassa and CPS to proceed paying social grants for 12 months.

The courtroom additionally ordered CPS to furnish an audited assertion of bills incurred, revenue obtained, and the online revenue earned.

The courtroom additional ordered CPS to permit Sassa auditors, Rain Chartered Accountants (Rain), free entry to its monetary statements for a verification report back to be submitted to National Treasury.

FUL approached the courtroom searching for an order compelling correct compliance with the 2017 ruling. It alleged that CPS didn’t enable Sassa auditors free entry to its monetary statements.

The organisation additionally stated Sassa auditors estimated that CPS might need under-declared its earnings by roughly R800 million – bringing its revenue to greater than a billion rand.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.