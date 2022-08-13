Social Justice Coalition’s suspended general manager charged with fraud in excess of R730 000 | News24

SJC workers and members picketed exterior the Lingelethu West Police Station on 29 July demanding the arrest of suspended common supervisor Xolani Klaas.

Xolani Klaas, the suspended GM of the SJC, was granted R10 000 bail.

Klaas is accused of fraud in extra of R730 000.

The prosecution revealed that Klaas had two earlier convictions for fraud and theft.

Xolani Klaas, 37, the suspended common supervisor (GM) of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC), was granted bail on Friday within the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

Klaas was arrested on Wednesday after SJC workers members opened a case of theft and fraud towards him final month.

According to the cost sheet, Klaas is accused of fraud in extra of R730 000.

In June, a GroundUp investigation revealed that Klaas seemed to be utilizing SJC funds to pay for a lot of suspicious purchases. In addition to furnishings and family home equipment, Klaas had purchased luxurious garments, watches, groceries and costly expertise, totalling a whole bunch of hundreds of rands.

The SJC has been one in every of South Africa’s main activist organisations, with an extended historical past of advocacy for improved circumstances in casual settlements, together with advocating for extra police sources, higher public lighting and sanitation.

Klaas was suspended and SJC staff laid felony costs towards him at Lingelethu West police station on the finish of June.

In July, GroundUp reported that Klaas had returned some furnishings that had been purchased, utilizing the SJC’s funds, to the SJC’s workplaces.

At Klaas’ bail listening to on Friday, the State prosecutor, Leandre Speelman, informed the court docket they’d not be opposing bail, and that bail ought to be set at R10 000.

Speelman revealed that Klaas had two earlier convictions for theft and fraud from about eight years in the past.

Speelman informed the court docket that the investigation into Klaas’ case was ongoing. Detectives had been nonetheless gathering objects, similar to financial institution statements and witness statements, which wanted extra element. Speelman stated Klaas nonetheless wanted to return additional property belonging to the SJC.

Klaas’ lawyer, Danie Jordaan, informed the court docket that Klaas was unemployed, and will solely afford R3 500 for bail, however with the assistance of household and pals, he would be capable to pay the next quantity.

Klaas’ affidavit learn:

I don’t pose a menace and don’t have any resentment for anybody … I can’t evade my trial … I stay presumed harmless till confirmed responsible.

Klaas was granted R10 000 bail.

A small group of SJC members and workers attended Klaas’ listening to. The SJC’s political educator, Bonga Zamisa, stated the organisation was dissatisfied that Klaas had been granted bail.

“We are happy with the work of the South African Police Service in arresting Xolani, but we are also disappointed that Klaas received bail today, considering that he might be a flight risk.

“We need the justice system to set an instance to people, like Xolani Klaas, who misuse funds which are meant for poor, working class communities, like Khayelitsha, that the SJC helps with its work,” stated Zamisa.

Klaas is predicted to return to court docket on 27 October.