Social media, gun licence NZ inquest focus

A coronial inquest into New Zealand’s worst mass taking pictures will study what half social media performed in radicalising Australian attacker Brenton Tarrant, how he obtained a firearms licence and the response of emergency providers to the 2019 Christchurch assaults.

Coroner Brigitte Windley on Thursday launched the scope of the coronial inquest into the March 15, 2019 “atrocities… unprecedented in New Zealand” that killed 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques.

The coroner stated the inquest wouldn’t examine whether or not intelligence and counter-terrorism companies had missed any alternatives to forestall the assault.

A Royal Commission had already thought-about this matter, she wrote, and “the security sensitive nature of the key evidence underpinning that issue makes it likely the coronial inquiry would not be able to provide (…) any greater access to that evidence”.

A Royal Commission report into the assaults launched in December 2020 made 44 suggestions to the federal government.

Tarrant, who grew up within the NSW city of Grafton, was convicted after pleading responsible in March 2020 to the murders, in addition to 40 tried murders and a cost of terrorism from the 2019 rampage at two mosques.

In September 2020 he was sentenced to life imprisonment with out the potential for parole.

His resolution to plead responsible to the crimes – reversing an earlier plea – prevented a trial that will have examined his actions.

The coroner stated on Thursday she would look into whether or not there may be proof that Tarrant “was radicalised by way of his online activity, with a particular focus on the earlier period of 2014 and 2017 which has, as yet, not been examined”.

His social media use had been investigated by the Royal Commission “although it was precluded from investigating private social media or online digital platform providers”.

The inquest can even inquire how the gunman obtained a firearms licence, a problem the coroner stated was of specific concern to events – these injured within the assaults, members of the family of the victims and neighborhood organisations.

“If a causative link between the firearms licence and the attack can be drawn, this will allow the Coroner to also assess what progress has been made on implementing the relevant recommendations made by the Royal Commission,” she stated.

The coronial inquest can even look into occasions from the graduation of the assault till completion of the emergency response together with whether or not “Tarrant had any help from others on that day, the emergency response efforts, and whether that response may have affected the survivability of the deceased”.