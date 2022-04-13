Social Media Team Of Imran Khan’s Party Arrested For Criticising Pak Army Chief

Many folks imagine that Army chief and prime courtroom’s judges had been accountable for ouster of Khan.

Islamabad:

Eight social media activists of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf have been arrested for allegedly operating a vilification marketing campaign in opposition to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The arrests had been made by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday in several components of the Punjab province over concentrating on of the Army chief and Supreme Court judges on social media.

Khan was ousted because the prime minister after the joint opposition’s no-confidence movement in opposition to him succeeded on March 8. In the times that adopted, a marketing campaign in opposition to Gen Bajwa appeared a prime pattern on Twitter.

According to the FIA, it has acquired an inventory of fifty suspects concerned in social media marketing campaign in opposition to the military chief and the highest courtroom judges from the intelligence companies and eight of them have been taken into custody.

Hundreds and hundreds of tweets blame the SC chief justice and the military chief accountable for the ouster of Khan on the behest of the US.

Khan’s shut aide Asad Umar stated in a tweet: “Petition challenging the harassment of PTI social media activists has been finalized and will be filed in high courts on Wednesday.” Meanwhile, a gathering of Pakistan Army officers on Tuesday took observe of the marketing campaign in opposition to the establishment on social media and expressed full confidence within the management’s “well-considered stance to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law”.

According to a press release issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held on the General Headquarters that was attended by the military’s corps commanders, principal workers officers and all formation commanders and presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa.

“The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign the Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society. National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise,” the ISPR assertion stated.

