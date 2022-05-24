Americas
Social movements have paved the way for the rise to power of progressive governments in Latin America. Their relationship is complex
Many left critics of twenty-first century Latin American progressive
governments apply the “theory of passive revolution,” which claims that social
actions have been tightly managed and demobilized. The undeniable fact that common
actions have been key to the latest comeback of progressives in elections all through
the area would point out that the connection between progressive governments
and social motion was extra complicated and fewer parasitic than these writers
declare. This is the central thesis of Latin American Social Movements and
Progressive Governments: Creative
Tensions between Resistance and Convergence which Rowman and Littlefield will launch later this 12 months