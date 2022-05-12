Social welfare knocks on Die Antwoord’s door | News24

Social staff arrive on the Dorp Hotel in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town on Tuesday to conduct a security inspection of Die Antwoord’s organic youngster.

The Children’s Court in Cape Town issued an order permitting social staff entry to Die Antwoord and their organic youngster.

This comes after allegations of kid abuse and youngster neglect levelled towards Waddy Jones and Anri du Toit.

Social staff are glad that the kid just isn’t at risk as a police investigation continues.

The rap-rave duo Die Antwoord has been visited by social staff to ascertain the security of their 17-year-old organic youngster in Cape Town.

The Western Cape social growth division obtained a courtroom order from the Cape Town Children’s Court on Tuesday, giving them entry to examine the security of the kid after allegations of kid abuse and neglect towards Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser) have been revealed by News24.

The duo has one organic youngster, who lives with them in Cape Town, and three foster or adopted youngsters, who’re again with their households or caretakers in Johannesburg.

Waddy Jones (Ninja) and Anri du Toit (Yolandi Visser) of Die Antwoord on stage on the Southside Festival in Neuhausen, Germany in 2015. Getty Images Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns through Getty Images

According to News24’s sources, the couple has been residing on the upmarket Dorp Hotel in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, since their 20-year previous foster son, Gabriel “Tokkie” du Preez, in April accused them of treating him like their youngster slave.

READ | EXPOSED: ‘I was Die Antwoord’s child slave’

Du Preez accused Jones and Du Toit of exposing him to pornography and nudity as a minor, abusing his youngster labour for his or her music movies and of encouraging him to take part in violent actions.

Du Preez, his minor sister and one other minor boy from Johannesburg have all been residing with Die Antwoord in Cape Town for varied stints, however are presently again in Johannesburg. Various sources have instructed News24 they have been handled in another way to the couple’s organic daughter by way of high quality of training and common upbringing.

The police are investigating a felony case – and Captain Veronica Banks, of the Gauteng serial and digital crimes investigation unit, has been appointed to guide the probe.

A gathering room on the Dorp Hotel was adorned in Die Antwoord’s “zef” model. Instagram Dorp Hotel

News24 understands that the Dorp Hotel, the place a gathering room has been painted in Die Antwoord’s inventive model, initially refused social staff entry to the kid, however {that a} subsequent assembly befell with Jones, Du Toit and their youngster at a non-public home on Tuesday night.

Hotel proprietor Gail Behr refused to talk to News24.

READ | Die Antwoord’s ‘secret artist’ speaks out about abuse: ‘I sold out’

“The department can confirm that a home visit has taken place. Any further details in this regard can’t be divulged. At this stage, no further steps are being pursued against the owners of the premises [the Dorp Hotel],” mentioned Esther Lewis, spokesperson for the Western Cape social growth division.

Lewis mentioned:

In common, as soon as the kid safety investigation is concluded, the findings are introduced to the Children’s Court, and the presiding officer will decide on which steps are to be adopted subsequent.

News24 understands the social staff have been glad that their organic daughter was not at risk and will stay of their care.

Attorney Diaan Ellis, who was appointed by Jones and Du Toit to characterize them within the matter, mentioned the social growth division’s investigation concluded that allegations revealed by News24 have been “invalid”.

Asked which particular allegations he referred to, Ellis pointed to an interview with a younger couple, who accused Die Antwoord of neglecting their youngster by leaving her as a 15-year-old youngster of their custody for days.

READ | Die Antwoord ‘dumped, neglected’ their own daughter – Cape Town couple

In 2019, Australian musician Zheani Sparkes filed a police report in Queensland, alleging Jones had sexually assaulted her throughout a go to to South Africa in 2013. And, in 2014, Italian-American singer Jade Carroll accused Jones of sexually assaulting her in Italy. He denied each claims.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.