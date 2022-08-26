Social worker at Patton psychiatric hospital charged with raping patients

A scientific social employee at certainly one of California’s largest psychological well being services has been charged with sexually assaulting a number of feminine sufferers over a four-year interval, based on the San Bernardino district lawyer’s workplace.

Christopher Lee Smart, a longtime social employee who noticed sufferers day by day at Patton state hospital, a psychiatric facility that gives therapy to these forensically and civilly dedicated by the courts, is charged with 9 felonies. The 63-year-old Redlands resident is accused of 5 counts of rape of an individual incapable of giving consent, two counts of oral copulation of an incompetent particular person, sexual penetration of an incompetent particular person and sexual battery of an institutionalized particular person.

Smart is accused of finishing up the assaults inside the huge state psychiatric facility in Patton in San Bernardino County. According to a prison grievance, the abuse came about between October 2014 and Dec. 31, 2018.

Smart’s arrest Aug. 3 adopted an in depth investigation by the Department of State Hospitals’ Office of Protective Services. He pleaded not responsible to the costs Aug. 4 and is being held in lieu of $2-million bail. He is slated to be again in a San Bernardino Superior courtroom Sept. 2 for a listening to.

He has been a licensed scientific social employee in California since 2011. The state barred Smart from practising as a social employee Aug. 15 primarily based on the prison fees towards him, a ban that may stay till the prison proceedings are resolved.

Patton homes greater than 1,500 sufferers together with these incompetent to face trial, these with psychological issues, and people discovered not responsible by cause of madness. Nearly 2,400 employees work on the facility.

Anyone with extra info can contact the DSH-Patton Special Investigator’s Office at (909) 425-6846.