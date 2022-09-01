Social Worker Mary Roy Dies At 89

Educationist and social employee Mary Roy died at 89

Kottayam:

Educationist and social employee Mary Roy, whose authorized battle ensured equal rights for Syrian Christian ladies of their ancestral property, died on Thursday, household sources stated. She was 89. She died at her dwelling resulting from age-related illnesses, they stated.

Roy, mom of author and Man Booker Prize Winner Arundhati Roy and Lalith Roy, can be the founding father of Pallikoodam college.

To allow individuals to pay tribute, her physique can be stored at her dwelling in Pallikoodam campus from 3 pm to 9 pm on Thursday and on September 2 from 7 am to midday within the MR Block, Pallikoodam campus, the household stated. Her funeral can be within the afternoon.

It was within the mid-1980, Roy had launched a authorized battle within the Supreme Court in search of gender equality for girls in inheritance within the ancestral property of the Syrian Christian households in Kerala.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court in 1986 allowed her plea.

Overturning the provisions within the Travancore Succession Act of 1916 of the princely state of Travancore, the Supreme Court dominated that girls members of the neighborhood had equal rights of their father’s property.

The case, fought towards her brothers in search of her equal rights over her useless father’s property, is named the “Mary Roy case” in Indian authorized historical past.

Born in 1933 in a Christian household at Aymanam village, Roy did her education in Delhi and later secured a level from a school in Chennai. She married Rajeeb Roy whereas working as a secretary at an organization in Kolkata. She arrange Pallikkoodam in 1967.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition within the state meeting VD Satheesan gave their condolences.

Mr Vijayan stated Mary Roy made vital contributions in schooling and actions to make sure ladies’s welfare within the society.

The Chief Minister additionally recalled that she was an individual who has made a spot in historical past via her authorized battle for property rights of girls.

Mr Satheesan stated she was an emblem of the battle for girls’s rights.