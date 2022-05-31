Société Générale appoints APAC co-heads of Equities and Equity Derivatives | societe generale, socgen, equities, equity derivatives, eric jungers, jeanfrançois mastrangelo | FinanceAsia

Société Générale SocGen has introduced the appointments of Eric Jungers pictured, proper and Jean-Francois Mastrangelo pictured, left as co-heads of Equities and Equity Derivatives for Asia Pacific, efficient July 1.

The hires come because the financial institution sees alternatives within the area’s largest economies and rising curiosity in sustainability.

“China continues to attract interests from a wide range of clients, while interest in India where we are strongly positioned on several products, is visibly growing. Aligned with the bank’s global roadmap, we see a lot of potential in ESG investing and we will continue to dedicate meaningful resources in this area,” Jungers instructed FinanceAsia.

…