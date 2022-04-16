Society wedding unites Sydney’s powerful dynasties

Heiress and actress Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice). Credit:German Larkin/British Vogue

The wedding ceremony of Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz final week marked the union of two highly effective dynasties from both facet of the pond. Brooklyn, 23, is the eldest son of footballer David Beckham and pop-star-turned-designer Victoria Beckham. American actress Nicola is the 27-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his former mannequin spouse, Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Closer to dwelling, Sydney society has simply witnessed the same merger of two influential households when Louise ‘Lou’ Hay and property developer Jake O’Neil tied the knot at heritage-listed Carthona mansion in Darling Point.

Jake is the son of multimillion-dollar superyacht dealer and proprietor of the Rose Bay Marina, Denis O’Neil, whereas Lou is daughter of multimillionaire brush pioneer and founding father of Hayco, the late Donald Hay.

The couple are jap suburbs mainstays with loads of ultra-wealthy and highly effective pals of their non-public interior circle. Their marriage is simply one of many unions to have merged a few of Sydney’s most influential dynasties.