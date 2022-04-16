Society wedding unites Sydney’s powerful dynasties
The wedding ceremony of Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz final week marked the union of two highly effective dynasties from both facet of the pond. Brooklyn, 23, is the eldest son of footballer David Beckham and pop-star-turned-designer Victoria Beckham. American actress Nicola is the 27-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and his former mannequin spouse, Claudia Heffner Peltz.
Closer to dwelling, Sydney society has simply witnessed the same merger of two influential households when Louise ‘Lou’ Hay and property developer Jake O’Neil tied the knot at heritage-listed Carthona mansion in Darling Point.
Jake is the son of multimillion-dollar superyacht dealer and proprietor of the Rose Bay Marina, Denis O’Neil, whereas Lou is daughter of multimillionaire brush pioneer and founding father of Hayco, the late Donald Hay.
The couple are jap suburbs mainstays with loads of ultra-wealthy and highly effective pals of their non-public interior circle. Their marriage is simply one of many unions to have merged a few of Sydney’s most influential dynasties.
Fellow heiress Deborah ‘Deb’ Symond O’Neil, the daughter of Aussie Home Loans founder John Symonds, now counts Lou as a sister-in-law having tied the knot with Jake’s older brother Ned in 2018.
The pair employed out the whole Qualia resort on Queensland’s Hamilton Island for the three-day extravaganza, exchanging vows in entrance of 120 of their household and pals.
Deb, now a mother-of-two, based luxurious clothes boutique Mode Sportif in 2015 enlisting the inside design experience of her sister-in-law Poppy Tzaneros (nee O’Neil, sister to Ned and Jake) when she was becoming out the Double Bay boutique.
Like her brothers, Poppy’s marriage has additionally solid hyperlinks between two highly effective Sydney households. She wed Anthony Tzaneros, son of freight boss Terry and Anne Tzaneros who personal the nation’s largest privately held freight logistics firm ACFS Port Logistics. The couple wed in a New York Met Gala-themed wedding ceremony in 2020.