Software firm SAP ordered to repay more than R413m after water dept contracts set aside | News24

Two multimillion-rand software program and help contracts between the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and world big SAP have been put aside.

On Tuesday, the Special Tribunal declared the contracts, which had been signed in 2015 and 2016 respectively, “constitutionally invalid” and set them apart.

Judge Lebogang Modiba ordered the DWS to not use any of the software program licences underneath the agreements.

She ordered SAP to pay the DWS R413 121 283.40 in respect of each contracts.

She added that inside 5 courtroom days of the date of the order, SAP has to pay the division R263 million.

In September 2018, a proclamation was revealed for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations that the acquisition of the SAP licences for greater than R500 million was not vital and so they had been procured with out the proper tender course of being adopted.

There had been additionally allegations that R35 million in kickbacks had been paid after the DWS procured the SAP service on 26 July 2016.

The SIU started work in September 2018 and instantly “uplifted” computer systems and documentation from the division.

The unit discovered that the contract worth was roughly R950 million, excluding value-added tax (VAT), consisting of R450 million for the SAP licence charges, plus upkeep over 5 years.

It additionally discovered that no wants evaluation was performed and that there was no funds for the acquisition of the SAP licences.

There was additionally no “virement” or approval of the funds to SAP.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) was not consulted and, in reality, SITA had suggested the division towards continuing with the contract, News24 beforehand reported.

The SIU additionally discovered proof that the 2015 settlement with SAP was irregular and must have been put aside.

The unit stated it made “disciplinary referrals” to the division towards two senior officers.

“The SIU was informed that [a disciplinary hearing] against one senior official has been concluded and judgment is expected within this week, while the DWS is considering disciplinary action against the other official. The SIU has also referred evidence pointing towards criminality to the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority), AFU (Asset Forfeiture Unit) and SARS. The referrals are in line with the SIU Act 74 of 1996,” it stated in a press release on Wednesday.”

