Software giant SAP Zimbabwe tender declared illegal by Harare High Court | News24

A contract to provide software program to a Zimbabwean authorities division has been dominated unlawful by the Harare High Court.

Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund flouted tender guidelines in awarding the contract.

Twenty Third Century Systems a rival firm to SAP South Africa took the matter to court docket.

Software large, SAP South Africa suffered a setback in Zimbabwe when a young awarded to its Harare accomplice, Tano Digital Solutions, by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) was declared unlawful by the Harare High Court.

According to a High Court software, Zimdef floated a young for the Provision of Systems Applications and Products (SAP) software program in February final yr, however stated bidding corporations needed to be licensed by SAP to get the tender, sparking a fierce struggle amongst rival bidding corporations as some weren’t SAP licensed.

The clause on SAP fashioned the idea of the court docket software by rival firm Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS) which argued that the clause was not solely restrictive however the job didn’t want SAP certification to supply the providers.

TTCS then approached the courts arguing that Zimdef was manipulating the tender course of to favour Tano. The High Court dominated in favour of TTCS.

Zimdef, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and Tano have been cited as respondents.

“Pending determination of HC1737/22, the execution of a tender award made by the first respondent (Twenty Third Century) in favour of the third respondent (Tano) dated the 9th of December be and is hereby stayed.

“In the occasion that the third respondent has initiated the tender course of, that the identical be stayed pending dedication of HC1737/22,” High Court decide Owen Tagu dominated.

Tagu additional ordered the respondents to indicate trigger why a last order shouldn’t be made cancelling the tender.

In the applying, TTCS informed the court docket that in October final yr, ZIMDEF printed a discover calling for a casual tender for the supply of SAP software program software providers.

Firms submitted their bids, however on 9 November 2021, TTCS submitted a discover to PRAZ difficult the tender, “… as restrictive, unreasonable and anti-competitive a condition inserted by the first respondent (ZIMDEF)”.

The problem emanated from ZIMDEF’s demand for bidders to be holders of an SAP licence.

Last month, South Africa’s two multimillion-rand software program and help contracts between the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and international large SAP have been put aside. This additionally led to SAP being ordered to repay R413 million.

