Solar panels on public housing could save tenants $750 a year: report

If each social housing dwelling had photo voltaic panels, 2.4 terawatt-hours of electrical energy can be generated, equal to 1.3 per cent of the annual technology of the National Electricity Market. Dr Roberts’ workforce estimated it might value $1.8 billion to cowl each social housing roof with photo voltaic panels. “It’s a great opportunity because there’s so many benefits – increasing renewable energy and giving the benefit to people who are likely struggling with energy bills,” he mentioned. Poorer households akin to Ms Brooks’ are extra affected by power payments as a result of the expense is a better proportion of a smaller revenue. Social housing dwellings are additionally normally older and fewer insulated. “Solar power has been around for so long, I think it’s kind of unbelievable it’s not more widely used [in public housing] than it is currently,” she mentioned.

Ms Brooks mentioned that saving at the least $750 a 12 months on power prices if she had photo voltaic put in can be “incredible”, particularly within the warmth of summer time. “It’d take so much pressure off my shoulders and allow me to live a little bit better, in terms of survival, to free up money to pay for other things like food or medical bills,” she mentioned. “Our flat gets super hot in summer … We’re better off under a tree in a park than in our unit, or in the garden where there’s a little bit of a breeze.” Struggling to afford the fundamentals compounds different points and means her seven-year-old daughter Bella “misses out on a lot of things”. “You end up on this very cheap diet which is full of food which isn’t good for you,” she mentioned.

The NSW authorities has retrofitted 5300 public housing dwellings with three-kilowatt rooftop photo voltaic techniques since 2017, at a price of $26 million or $4900 per house. Another 750 properties can have panels put in by June, and every of the properties will get new airconditioning models. In selecting which dwellings get rooftop photo voltaic, the federal government is prioritising properties in hotter elements of the state and houses with wood-fired heaters and previous gasoline heaters. Federal Labor MP Matt Thistlethwaite, whose information on social housing in his citizens of Kingsford Smith helped the report’s researchers, wrote to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Monday, urging him to contemplate increasing rooftop photo voltaic to all social housing. “There is a significant opportunity for our state to help set a national benchmark for the uptake of rooftop solar at social and community housing. A relatively small investment from government could make a big difference for years to come, in terms of household bill savings and emissions reductions,” he mentioned. NSW Planning and Homes Minister Anthony Roberts mentioned: “Used wisely, the free solar power delivered by the panels can save tenants up to $1000 a year on their energy bills, and we know that, for social housing tenants, every dollar counts.”