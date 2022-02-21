Soldier told comrade he didn’t feel ‘safe’ around Roberts-Smith, court told

A former Special Air Service soldier has instructed the Federal Court {that a} comrade confided in him that he didn’t really feel “comfortable or safe” round Ben Roberts-Smith and the embellished soldier had threatened to kill him.

Person 21, who served within the SAS for greater than a decade and was deployed to Afghanistan a number of instances, gave proof in Mr Roberts-Smith’s defamation case on Monday {that a} fellow soldier, Person 1, instructed him that he had been threatened by their comrade. The names of the boys can’t be revealed for nationwide safety causes.

Ben Roberts-Smith exterior the Federal Court in Sydney on Monday. Credit:James Alcock

Giving proof final week, Person 1 admitted that he acquired some unfavourable efficiency evaluations in 2006 and a warning to carry his efficiency. He moved out of Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol and into Person 21’s patrol in July 2006 and his efficiency evaluations improved after this time, the court docket has heard.

“Initially, Person 1 didn’t want to speak about his experience in Ben Roberts-Smith’s patrol and I didn’t ask because I didn’t want to be clouded, my judgement to be clouded, about his performance,” Person 21 instructed the Federal Court in Sydney.