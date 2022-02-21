Soldier told comrade he didn’t feel ‘safe’ around Roberts-Smith, court told
A former Special Air Service soldier has instructed the Federal Court {that a} comrade confided in him that he didn’t really feel “comfortable or safe” round Ben Roberts-Smith and the embellished soldier had threatened to kill him.
Person 21, who served within the SAS for greater than a decade and was deployed to Afghanistan a number of instances, gave proof in Mr Roberts-Smith’s defamation case on Monday {that a} fellow soldier, Person 1, instructed him that he had been threatened by their comrade. The names of the boys can’t be revealed for nationwide safety causes.
Giving proof final week, Person 1 admitted that he acquired some unfavourable efficiency evaluations in 2006 and a warning to carry his efficiency. He moved out of Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol and into Person 21’s patrol in July 2006 and his efficiency evaluations improved after this time, the court docket has heard.
“Initially, Person 1 didn’t want to speak about his experience in Ben Roberts-Smith’s patrol and I didn’t ask because I didn’t want to be clouded, my judgement to be clouded, about his performance,” Person 21 instructed the Federal Court in Sydney.
“Eventually he told me he was threatened and he did not feel comfortable or safe.”
Person 21 mentioned he had witnessed Person 1, amongst different troopers, being “left to fend for themselves” in Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol throughout a mission in Afghanistan’s Chora Pass.
“No one was really helping them with their equipment. They weren’t grouped together talking or banter[ing] like I would expect from my patrol where people are joking around or talking about the mission,” he mentioned.
Person 21 mentioned Person 1 later instructed him that “Ben Roberts-Smith told me he was going to f–k me off out of the unit”.
He mentioned Person 1 additionally mentioned “something along the lines of … ‘he threatened to kill me’.”