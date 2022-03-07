Soldier who allegedly infected his partner with HIV, pleads not guilty to attempted murder | News24

A soldier who allegedly contaminated his companion with HIV has pleaded not responsible to tried homicide within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that the 44-year-old employees sergeant knew about his constructive HIV standing way back to 2007, however did not disclose this to his then companion.

After allegedly having unprotected intercourse throughout their relationship, the sufferer examined constructive for HIV in April 2017.

The accused, 45, appeared in Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the place the trial obtained underneath manner following his not responsible plea.

News24 beforehand reported that the accused, a employees sergeant stationed on the SANDF’s Special Forces Unit in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, examined constructive for HIV in October 2007.

According to the cost sheet, the accused often underwent obligatory medical examinations, which included checks for HIV, as a member of the SANDF.

“The accused was immediately, after the outcome of the aforesaid testing, informed by the SANDF medical staff that he was HIV positive,” the cost sheet acknowledged.

In 2016, he grew to become romantically concerned with one other soldier who held the rank of corporal within the air power.

It’s alleged that the accused had consensual and unprotected intercourse together with her on a number of events between December 2016 and April 2017, however by no means revealed his HIV standing to her.

She examined adverse for HIV in August 2016 and didn’t have intercourse with anybody from the time she obtained her adverse standing report till she grew to become concerned with the accused, the cost sheet acknowledged.

“The accused very well knew, at all relevant times, that the HIV disease he carried could be sexually transmitted to the complainant if he had unprotected sexual intercourse with her, and that by doing so, he could infect the complainant with HIV.”

Trial

The sufferer within the case was the primary individual to testify, in accordance with AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, which had a watching transient on the case.

She testified that she had examined adverse for HIV simply earlier than turning into romantically concerned with the accused.

“She testified that he would remove the condom during sexual intercourse, despite the fact that they, on those occasions, agreed that they would only have intercourse if he wore a condom and he also on various occasions assured her that he was HIV-negative,” AfriForum’s Natasha Venter stated.

The complainant additionally instructed the courtroom that the accused allegedly refused to go for an HIV check together with her and have become indignant if she would ask him about his HIV standing.

The trial is predicted to renew on 14 June.

