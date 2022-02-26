Soldiers’ defiant last words as Russian warship targets Snake Island







According to a purported audio trade, because the Russians approached Snake Island, also called Zmiinyi Island, the Russian officer says: “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed.”

Those had been the ultimate recognized phrases heard from the island.

All 13 Ukrainian defenders had been killed in a Russian bombardment Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned.

“All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously,” Zelensky mentioned. Snake Island sits about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland within the northwestern Black Sea. It’s about 185 miles (300 kilometers) west of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014. Though it is just about 46 acres (18 hectares) in measurement, a report final yr from the non-partisan Atlantic Council assume tank known as it “key to Ukraine’s maritime territorial claims” within the Black Sea. Highlighting its strategic significance, Zelensky selected it final yr because the spot for an interview with Ukrainian media upfront of a summit to attempt to reverse Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the Atlantic Council report mentioned. Zelensky phrases to interviewers that day proved prophetic. “This island, like the rest of our territory, is Ukrainian land, and we will defend it with all our might,” he mentioned.





