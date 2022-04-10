Soldiers from 14 nations to take part in Indonesian-US war games with eye on China

The annual navy workout routines between Indonesian and US armies will embrace greater than a dozen international locations this yr, officers mentioned on Sunday, as tensions with China proceed to spike within the area.

The “Garuda Shield” joint coaching will see militaries from 14 international locations — together with Britain, Australia and Japan — take part in floor drills and beach-landing workout routines from August 1-14 in Indonesia’s South Sumatra archipelago and the East of Borneo island, the Indonesian Army mentioned.

A US official mentioned an estimated 3,000 troopers will take part within the occasion.

That would make it “the largest” version since Garuda Shield was established in 2009, Albert Tambunan, an Indonesian navy spokesperson informed AFP Sunday.

This yr’s growth of navy cooperation alerts a rise in protection ties between the US and a few Asia Pacific nations, with tensions flaring within the disputed waters.

The area abuts as much as the flashpoint South China Sea — an important waterway that Beijing claims nearly in its entirety, and has been a key level of competition between a number of Southeast Asian nations and China throughout annual conferences.

But Ian Francis, chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation on the US embassy in Jakarta, known as the expanded conflict video games a “natural outgrowth of Indonesian military’s continuing capability and their willingness to work more broadly with partners.”

“This really demonstrates that the US has a growing security cooperation relationship with Indonesia,” he informed AFP.

A full checklist of taking part international locations has not but been launched.

The announcement comes after a go to to Jakarta final month by Admiral John Aquilino, who leads the Indo-Pacific command — which oversees all US navy actions within the area.

Indonesia just isn’t formally a claimant within the South China Sea dispute, however the tensions ensnare Southeast Asia’s 10-country regional bloc in annual conferences with Beijing.

