‘Solidarity on all levels’: French company brings employees from Kyiv

These Ukrainian designers have fled their houses and nation, however their jobs are nonetheless intact.

When Russia invaded Ukraine over a month in the past, the proprietor of Lener Cordier Textiles Company transferred a few of his workers from his web site in Kyiv to his manufacturing unit in Hazebrook, northern France.

“When the war started, they did not go to work. I was panic-stricken, I was very, very scared and — as I have a family, two daughters and a granddaughter — we decided to leave Kyiv,” Nadia Kotova, a former worker on the Ukrainian web site, stated.

“Frederic Lener asked if we wanted to escape. I accepted, and we left immediately for Lviv, we stayed there and then we went to France.”

“I didn’t want to leave because we had all our family there, my husband, my son-in-law, my brother. I did not want to leave. However, since there is work here and to keep my children safe, we made this decision. It was difficult but we made the decision to leave.”

“I have mixed emotions. Fear and joy, because my children are protected here, but my heart is over there because over there is our home, our relatives,” she stated.

“We watch the news constantly, we saw that the building next to ours was bombed, it is scary. It’s really difficult to live with this mixture of emotions,” Kotova stated.

Specialising in coats, jackets and trenches, the vast majority of the Lener Cordier firm wares had been manufactured in Kyiv.

To maintain manufacturing, CEO Frederic Lener stated he wanted to behave quick.

“What would we do today if our Ukrainian office closed down? What do we do, when will this happen? This matter was raised very quickly. Most of the people who are here in France had already decided to leave the country,” he stated.

“So, when they left for Poland, I told them: ‘In this case, come to France, we will try to organise housing. These are people we have known for more than 20 years — they are employees, collaborators and even friends, so this is an obvious approach,” Lener said.

For now, the Kyiv department continues to be functioning and whereas Lener hopes the manufacturing will proceed, supplying his staff and Ukrainians with humanitarian help has turn into a prime precedence.

Lener stated his firm is sending about one truck per week, with the most recent spherical of help being the third convoy he organised.

“We are very concerned about how we will organise ourselves in the future, but quite honestly, the keyword at the moment is solidarity on all levels: on the human level, on the humanitarian level and on the solidarity level,” he defined.