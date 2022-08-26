Solomon Islands doesn’t answer US Coast Guard’s request for port visit, US says





The islands’ authorities didn’t instantly reply a Reuters request for remark. The Solomon Islands has had a tense relationship with the United States and its allies since striking a security pact with China in May.

The USCGC Oliver Henry was on patrol for unlawful fishing within the South Pacific for a regional fisheries company when it didn’t acquire entry to refuel at Honiara, the Solomons’ capital, a US Coast Guard press officer instructed Reuters in an emailed assertion.

The US vessel was diverted to Papua New Guinea as an alternative, the official stated.

The British navy declined to touch upon social media experiences that patrol vessel HMS Spey, additionally participating in Operation Island Chief to observe for unlawful fishing within the financial exclusion zones of Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, was declined port entry by the Solomon Islands.

“Ships’ programs are under constant review, and it is routine practice for them to change. For reasons of operational security we do not discuss details,” a Royal Navy spokesman stated in an emailed assertion. The Solomons’ authorities and Beijing have dominated out a Chinese navy base on the islands, though a leaked draft confirmed the safety settlement would permit the Chinese navy to dock and replenish. The fisheries company for the Pacific Islands Forum, a block of 17 Pacific nations, has a maritime surveillance heart in Honiara, and holds annual surveillance operations for unlawful fishing with help from Australia, United States, New Zealand and France. The USCGC Oliver Henry was scheduled for a routine logistics port name within the Solomon Islands, Kristin Kam, public affairs officer for the US Coast Guard in Hawaii instructed Reuters in an emailed assertion. “The Government of the Solomon Islands did not respond to the U.S. Government’s request for diplomatic clearance for the vessel to refuel and provision in Honiara,” she stated. “The U.S. Department of State is in contact with the Government of the Solomon Islands and expect all future clearances will be provided to U.S. ships,” she added. HMS Spey had Fiji navy officers on board because it labored alongside long-range maritime patrol plane from Australia and New Zealand and the US Coast Guard within the operation to assemble info for the Pacific Islands Forum fisheries company, the Royal Navy stated in a press release on Thursday. It carried out inspections of suspect vessels in ports in addition to boardings at sea, the assertion stated. The Royal Navy spokesman stated it “looks forward to visiting the Solomon Islands at a later date.”





