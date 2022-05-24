Somali minister suspended over charcoal export to Oman breaking UN sanctions | News24

Somalia’s prime minister suspended the international minister on Tuesday, citing the authorisation of a ship exporting charcoal to Oman in violation of worldwide sanctions.

The UN Security Council banned such shipments a decade in the past to chop funding for the Islamist militant group al Shabaab, an al Qaeda franchise combating Somalia’s central authorities.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble’s workplace stated that in addition to suspending Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, he had ordered an audit and judicial investigation into the ministry’s authorisation of the cargo.

Ali couldn’t be reached and international ministry spokespeople didn’t reply to requests for remark.

The standing of the cargo was unclear.

