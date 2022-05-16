Somalia Elects New President, but Terrorists Hold True Power

Ululations and cheers erupted within the lawmakers’ tent after Mr. Mohamud was declared winner. Celebratory gunfire erupted in elements of the capital, based on witnesses. Earlier within the day, a number of loud explosions might be heard close to the fortified compound the place the vote was held, however it didn’t disrupt the method.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, a former president of Somalia, is a peace activist and educator. Credit… Feisal Omar/Reuters

The new chief, who was instantly sworn in, will face a number of challenges in his four-year time period.

Somalia, a nation of 16 million individuals, has suffered for many years from civil wars, weak governance and terrorism. Its central authorities has been bolstered by African Union peacekeepers and Western assist, together with billions of {dollars} in humanitarian assist and safety help from the United States, which has sought to maintain Somalia from changing into a haven for terrorists.

The president was chosen by 328 lawmakers, who have been picked by clan representatives. Mr. Mohamud garnered 214 votes to Mr. Mohamed’s 110. A couple of votes have been spoiled and a sick lawmaker was excused.

Mr. Mohamud, who was president from 2012 to 2017, was born in 1955 within the central Somali area of Hiran, based on an official biography on his website. A peace activist and educator, he co-founded a university that grew to become one in all Somalia’s largest.

Mr. Mohamud succeeds Mr. Mohamed, a former U.S. citizen and bureaucrat, who led the nation for 5 years. Mr. Mohamed has been accused of cracking down on the opposition and on journalists, fomenting a rift with neighboring Kenya and undercutting the power-sharing mannequin that buttressed the nation’s federal system.